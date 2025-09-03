Patient of ‘dancing doctor’ says her procedure was botched

A woman says she trusted a doctor in Texas to perform cosmetic procedures on her face because of the woman’s impressive medical credentials.

Her trip to a med spa turned into a nightmare, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

That patient did not know the so-called “dancing doctor” had a suspended medical license under a different name in Georgia.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray first exposed Dr. Wendill Boutte’s new identity last fall.

We never got to talk to patients of the woman calling herself Dr. Catherine Davis because she locked up her Texas med spa for days once she was confronted with allegations of violating laws.

It wasn’t until months after Channel 2’s story aired that some of those people said they finally learned about Davis’ troubled past under another name.

