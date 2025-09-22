Georgia Leaf Watch returns! See which state parks are best for fall colors

ATLANTA — It’s officially fall again, despite the warm weather, and that means the Georgia Leaf Watch is back.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is highlighting what they call “peak leaf color” season, starting in mid-to-late October in Georgia’s highest elevations.
The bright colors will last through mid-November in the lower-elevated parts of the state, but before the leaves really start to fall, DNR wants to help you pick out where to go for hiking, s’mores and more.
State officials said spots to set up campsites, or to save a yurt or cottage can fill up fast so they’re encouraging early reservations.
For Georgia travelers looking for the best places to see the fall colors come in, here’s where Georgia officials say to go:
- Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge in Dawsonville
- Black Rock Mountain State Park in Mountain City
- Cloudland Canyon State Park in Rising Fawn
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain
- Fort Mountain State Park in Chatsworth
- Moccasin Creek State Park in Clarkesville
- Smithgall Woods State Park in Helen
- Tallulah Gorge State Park in Tallulah Falls
- Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen
- Vogel State Park in Blairsville
If you’re more interested in going off of the most beaten paths, state officials also have the following “hidden gem” recommendations:
- Red Top Mountain St ate Park in Acworth
- James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park in Summerville
- Victoria Bryant State Park in Royston
- Don Carter State Park in Gainesville
- Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin
- Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge
To join in the Leaf Watch fun, you can head online here to show off your best shots and have a chance to be featured in the state’s photo collections.
