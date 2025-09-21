GA fisherman rescued after boat got stuck in tree

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources game wardens helped to free a fisherman’s boat stuck on the Oconee River.

Tuesday afternoon, Game Warden Erin Paulk got a call from a fisherman on the Oconee River, whose boat was stuck in a tree.

Officials said the fishman and his partner launched the boat from the Central State Boat ramp in Baldwin County and planned to make their way to Balls Ferry Boat Ramp in Wilkinson County.

Game Wardens Paulk, Wes Freeman, Austin Smith and Kyle Kervin got in the water and freed the fisherman’s boat.

