Suspect pointing gun at taxi driver leads to standoff in Cobb neighborhood

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is now facing charges after a SWAT standoff in a Cobb County neighborhood on Sunday morning.

For several hours, police surrounded a home on Carolyn Street and Wallace Road in Marietta.

According to Marietta police, just before midnight, Jevelious Bryant, 40, got a taxi ride from South Marietta Parkway. When they arrived at the house, Bryant threw a handful of coins at the driver, exited the cab, and refused to pay for the ride.

The driver told police that when he got out of the cab to confront Bryant, Bryant pointed a gun at him. The driver then ran away and hid until Bryant entered the house.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured the moment officers showed up at the house, but Bryant would not come out.

“Our officers responded ... arrested without incident,” MPD public information officer Chuck McPhilamy told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

Other people living in the house were questioned, but were cleared and not facing any charges. Police said the house appeared to be a single-family home, but had multiple individual apartments constructed inside, each with its own entrance.

Bryant is facing the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm (a felony), simple battery, theft of services, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and aggravated assault with a weapon (a felony).

