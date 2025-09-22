Atlanta Braves host the 44 Classic with top diverse high school talent

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves hosted the 44 Classic presented by Nike at Truist Park this weekend, showcasing top diverse high school baseball talent from the Southeast.

For the first time, the event included a Junior Division for high school freshmen and sophomores, who played on Saturday, September 20, followed by the Senior Division game on Sunday, September 21.

A total of 74 student-athletes participated in the event, with 30 competing in the Junior Division and 44 in the Senior Division, a tribute to Hank Aaron’s iconic number.

The players engaged in a pro-style workout that included a 60-yard dash, throwing and fielding drills, and batting practice.

Coaching was provided by Braves legend Marquis Grissom and former Major League player Lou Collier.

The 44 Classic was established in 2019 to honor Hank Aaron and aims to increase diversity in baseball by providing exposure and opportunities for minority players.

