DeKalb Co. recreation center drowning: Staff member performed CPR to try and save child’s life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A community pool in DeKalb County is closed after a child drowned at the Oakhurst Recreation Center in Decatur on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner identified the child as 20-month-old Poppy Pepper from Dacula.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. when firefighters received a call about an unresponsive child at the pool on East Lake Drive. A staff member was performing CPR when emergency crews arrived, but Pepper was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, and all those impacted during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the City of Decatur said in a statement. “Out of respect for the investigation and those impacted, Oakhurst Recreation Center and Pool will remain closed until further notice.”

Kay Mallett, who frequently visits the indoor pool, expressed her sadness over the tragedy. “It’s so sad because I’m a nurse, so kid drownings, those are the worst, worst kind to have,” she said.

Mallett noted that the pool is often busy in the afternoons with children, and there are usually two or three lifeguards on duty who rotate. “That’s when the kids are around and there’s only five lanes,” she added.

The front doors to the pool are currently locked, with a sign indicating the closure will last throughout the weekend.

It remains unclear whether the staff member who attempted the rescue was a lifeguard. The pool will remain closed as officials continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

