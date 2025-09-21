Child drowns in Decatur recreation center pool

DECATUR, Ga. — A child drowned while swimming in a pool at a Decatur recreation center on Friday afternoon.

Decatur Fire Rescue went to the Oakhurst Recreation Center on East Lake Drive just before 4 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive child in the pool.

When they got there, the staff were performing CPR on the child. The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Poppy Pepper. She was 20 months old and from Dacula.

Oakhurst Recreation Center and Pool are closed until further notice for the investigation, city officials confirmed. There is no date for its expected reopening.

“Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, and all those impacted during this difficult time,” a city spokesperson wrote in a statement.

