Georgia lawmakers propose new rules for winning cash prizes from bingo games

ATLANTA — For Georgians who like to have all of their numbers lucky and in a row, a group of state representatives are working on a bill to give them more opportunities to win.

House Bill 455 would make changes to the state’s current rules for how to pay those hosting the games and the rules for how much bingo can be played.

Currently, the state only allows those hosting or conducting games to be paid more than $30 per day, and has strict rules for where and how often someone can play bingo any specific place.

If HB 455 passes, hosts could end up earning $150 per session of bingo, and places that hold bingo games would be able to triple how many sessions they can host, going up from one session to three on any given day, so long as the sessions are not longer than five hours each.

Additionally, the amount of money you can win playing bingo would also be increased, being doubled from up to $3,000 to $6,000 if the bill passes.

Current state law also requires that two or more nonprofit organizations licensed to operate bingo games cannot hold joint or concurrent games in the same place during any 18-hour period.

If HB 455 passes, the organizations could instead hold multiple games at each location, so long as they are holding fewer than 31 sessions per month.

