Georgia lawmakers have mixed emotions over new Trump tariffs announced Wednesday

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.

The move is causing some concern across the state of Georgia, including some Republicans.

State Sen. Mike Hodges’ district includes the Port of Brunswick, which is the busiest roll-on, roll-off automobile port in the United States.

Trump is imposing a 25% tariff affecting car imports and he worries that people in southeast Georgia will lose their jobs.

“The Port of Brunswick, as everybody knows, has grown to be the No. 1 roll-on, roll-off port in the United States.

Hodges admits he’s worried about the impact these tariffs are going to have on his district.

TRENDING STORIES:

If the tariff causes higher price tags for cars and car imports slow down, that could really hurt his part of the state.

“We have an awful lot of jobs depending on that, and we also, if you look at the multiplier effect of all the sales and jobs and everyone, it’s huge for Georgia in the Southeast United States.

Decatur democratic state Sen. Emmanuel Jones is worried, too. He owns a big car dealership in Henry County.

Higher tariffs on cars and car parts could mean he’d have no choice but to raise prices.

“As an automobile dealer in this area, I’m frightened about the concept of a 25% higher tariff, particularly on automobiles or even automobile parts. Either way, the price of cars will go up,” Jones said.

Trenton republican state senator Colton Moore brushes aside those worries. As the self-described “President’s floor leader” in Georgia, he said Trump is doing exactly what he promised to do.

“I fully support the president right now,” Moore said. “I mean, this is what people voted for when they voted for President Trump. He didn’t make any qualms about it. This is something he intended to do.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Mike Collins texted a statement in support of the tariffs, insisting they are fair and will drive competition that will lower prices.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said in part, today’s tariffs “Won’t make Georgians’ lives easier but instead will make life more expensive.”

©2025 Cox Media Group