Georgia gas prices see ‘slight uptick’

ATLANTA — The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is up, after weeks of relatively unchanging prices.

According to the AAA gas price tracker, prices in the state are up one cent compared to a week ago.

Monday’s average price was $2.91 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, AAA said, back to the price it was last month.

AAA said that means it costs drivers $43.65 to fill up a 15-gallon tank, nearly $5 less than last year.

“We’re only seeing a slight uptick in Georgia’s gas prices right now,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “With crude oil prices holding steady and summer travel tapering off, increases at the pump remain minimal as we head into the final days of the season.”

Here’s a breakdown of the highest and lowest regional prices across Georgia, according to AAA:

Hinesville-Fort Stewart - $3.00 per gallon

Athens - $2.93 per gallon

Atlanta - $2.93 per gallon

Gainesville - $2.91 per gallon

Rome - $2.82 per gallon

Augusta-Aiken - $2.79 per gallon

Catoosa-Dade-Walker - $2.75 per gallon

