Gas prices $0.45 less per gallon in Georgia than last year, AAA says

ATLANTA — The latest gas prices in Georgia remain lower than the year before, and are still going down even compared to the last month.

AAA’s gas price tracker shows that in Georgia, the state average gas price remained the same, a full five cents lower than in June.

Compared to last year, AAA said prices in Georgia were 45 cents less than in 2024.

“Gas prices remain low across the country in many states, providing some relief for drivers; however, with hurricane season in full swing, any significant storms could disrupt supply and lead to higher prices at the pump,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a statement. “It’s a good time for drivers to consider fuel-saving strategies to prepare for potential fluctuations.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

As for prices at the pump, AAA said Georgia drivers are still paying about $7 less to fill up a 15-gallon tank than a year ago.

In Atlanta, gas prices are averaging $2.91 per gallon, the organization said.

Here’s where AAA said gas was most expensive in the state:

Savannah - $3.01 per gallon

Hinesville-Fort Stewart - $2.95 per gallon

Macon - $2.94 per gallon

Here’s where the organization said prices were cheapest:

Dalton - $2.84 per gallon

Catoosa-Dade-Walker - $2.82 per gallon

Rome - $2.79 per gallon

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group