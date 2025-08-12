Gas prices remain relatively steady in GA over the last month

ATLANTA — Gasoline prices have remained relatively steady lately in Georgia, with the state average just one cent lower than it was one week and one month ago at $2.90 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

That price is 33 cents lower than it was a year ago.

It costs drivers an average of $43.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. That’s almost $5 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Gas prices have remained relatively steady because crude oil is holding in the mid $60s,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Since crude makes up nearly half of what drivers pay at the pump, that stability is keeping prices from moving much.”

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Atlanta is just a penny more than the statewide average - at $2.91.

The most expensive metro markets for gas in Georgia are Savannah, at $3.01, Hinesville-Fort Stewart, at $2.96, and Macon, at $2.91.

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia to buy gas are Warner Robins, at $2.83, Rome, at $2.82, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker, at $2.78.

