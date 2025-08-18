Some CDC workers can return to work in person on Monday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can return to work in person on Monday for the first time since a gunman targeted the CDC and killed a DeKalb County officer.

Most employees have been working from home since the Aug. 8 shooting. CDC leaders offered employees the option keep working from home or return to campus Monday.

But four of the buildings will stay closed except for critical staff and many employees feel unsafe returning.

“I think people are concerned that this is just a first,” said Sarah Boim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The former CDC employee says she has been talking to friends and co-workers, many of whom still feel unsafe returning to work. They fear misinformation about the vaccines and public health may cause others to target CDC workers.

“People are concerned for their safety. They have not been given any information for additional security measures that have any substance,” Boim said.

CDC employees who didn’t want to go on camera out of fear of losing their jobs shared said they have been offered daily “healing sessions.”

In a statement regarding safety concerns, the CDC says it is “doing everything to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of staff for when they return to campus.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group