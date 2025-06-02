Georgia gas prices continue downward trend

The Georgia gas price average went down again, compared to the previous week, AAA reported, along with their gas price tracker update.

According to AAA, the Auto Club Group, prices at the pump are averaging $2.88 per gallon for unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s average was $0.03 lower than the week before and $0.05 lower than last month.

Compared to 2024, the most recent average price was $0.49 cheaper per gallon.

AAA said that means you can fill a 15-gallon gas tank up for $43.20, nearly $8 less than a year ago.

A AAA spokeswoman said it’s part of a larger national trend, in part due to crude oil prices staying lower than before.

Right now, crude oil is priced in the low $60s per barrel, with fuel prices expected to stay lower than last summer, according to AAA, though weather could be a factor in changing that.

“Georgia’s gas prices are staying friendly to our wallets, which is great news for drivers,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “It is all thanks to the low cost of crude oil that’s making filling up your tank manageable.”

AAA said the start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sunday could potentially impact oil refineries or disrupt fuel getting to its destinations.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the season has a 60% to be more active than normal.

The tide could change at any moment, let us not forget we are still in the initial stages of hurricane season, and unpredictable things like storms or world events could shake things up and send oil prices climbing again,” Waiters said.

For now, here’s where gas prices are highest, and lowest, in Georgia.

Most expensive:

Savannah - $2.97 per gallon

Valdosta - $2.91 per gallon

Atlanta - $2.90 per gallon

Least expensive:

Warner Robins - $2.79 per gallon

Albany - $2.80 per gallon

Catoosa-Dade-Walker - $2.81 per gallon

