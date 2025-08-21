Georgia DOT wins award for cybersecurity in transport network

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has been awarded the 2025 Transportation Systems Management and Operations Award for Cybersecurity by the National Operations Center of Excellence.

The award recognizes Georgia DOT’s efforts in deploying advanced firewalled routers across the state to protect over 8,000 connected devices from cybersecurity threats. This initiative aims to safeguard critical traffic systems, including signals and ramp meters, from potential cyberattacks.

“Georgia DOT has prioritized security to ensure their traveling public has a safe and reliable road network,” Nicholas Ramfos, Director of NOCoE, said in a statement. “Their proactive approach protects both infrastructure and public safety, while reducing future costs linked to system breaches, downtime, and emergency responses.”

The award announcement was made during the annual meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Committee on Transportation System Operations.

The initiative involved integrating secure edge devices into traffic systems, which reduced the risk of cyberattacks and ensured consistent configurations through standardized installation procedures and cross-team coordination.

In addition to the cybersecurity award, John Hibbard, Deputy Chief Engineer of Georgia DOT, received the 2025 Joey Sagal TSMO Leadership Award.

The organization said the award honors individuals who have significantly advanced TSMO both within their organizations and the industry at large.

