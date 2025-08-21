URGENT: These shelter dogs will be put down if they can’t find a home by 7 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is asking for your help to save nearly two dozen dogs who are at-risk of being euthanized.

The shelter says it is out of space and there are 19 dogs that need homes by 7 p.m. Thursday. They are asking for community members to look into adopting or fostering the dogs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Fostering or adopting is the best way to help, but if you can’t bring a dog home right now, please share this message to help them find one,” the shelter posted.

Of the 22 dogs originally posted, three have been adopted or placed in foster homes. A representative for the shelter said the staff is doing everything they can to find homes, but need the public to spread the word for the other animals.

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter, which is run through Lifeline Anima Project, is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group