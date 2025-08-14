Facing overcrowding, DeKalb County shelters evacuate animals by air with non-profit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than two dozen animals from overcrowded shelters in Georgia are being relocated to new homes in the Northeast.

The relocation effort is part of a broader initiative to alleviate extreme overcrowding in shelters across Georgia, particularly in the DeKalb County area.

“We are better positioned in the Northeast to help animals in need,” MacKenzie Brendlen, a pilot with Pilots To The Rescue, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is currently housing about 500 animals, which exceeds its capacity by approximately 25 animals. Efforts are being made to adopt out 20 animals by the end of the day to help manage the overcrowding.

Economic factors, such as inflation, are contributing to the increased number of animals being surrendered to shelters.

In June, the DeKalb County shelter saw a 22 percent increase in animal intakes compared to the previous year, while the Fulton County shelter experienced a 30 percent increase. Pilots To The Rescue, a nonprofit organization, is facilitating the transport of these animals to New York City.

The organization aims to ease the burden on Southern shelters by relocating animals to areas with more resources and stricter spay and neuter regulations. Demetrius McCreary, a manager at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter, noted that many people return pets due to the unexpected costs associated with pet ownership.

“I think people see these cute fluffy dogs and these cute pit bulls and go, oh I want that dog! But they don’t necessarily stop and think about all the things that come with that dog,” McCreary told Channel 2 Action News.

With the help of organizations like Pilots To The Rescue, shelters in Georgia are finding ways to manage overcrowding and provide better futures for animals in need.

