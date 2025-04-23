Georgia DOT recognizes National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced they’d be raising awareness about construction zone deaths on highways.

The announcement is part of a national observation of the National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week (NWZSAW), which marks the start of construction season by urging safer driving habits in highway work zones.

"Georgia DOT prioritizes safety, and the NWZSAW annual campaign promotes safety and protective measures for transportation construction and maintenance workers, first responders, motorists, passengers, and pedestrians while on the road," GDOT said in a statement.

The theme for 2025’s NWZSAW is “Respect the Zone So We All Get Home,” according to the department.

Since 1973, when GDOT says records were first kept for work-zone related deaths, more than 60 GDOT employees and contractors have been killed in work zone incidents.

Georgia’s “Spencer Pass Law” aka the “Move Over Law” makes it so drivers have to move over one lane when an emergency vehicle has its flashing lights on and is parked on the shoulder of the highway, though it makes allowances for space limitations.

The law is named for Spencer Pass, a Highway Emergency Response Operator who died in 2011 while helping a driver on Interstate 85.

When there’s no space to move one lane over, Georgia law allows drivers to slow down instead.

In heavy traffic, drivers are required to slow down and be prepared to stop, according to GDOT.

To promote safer driving, and the safety of GDOT employees, the department recommends checking out the following educational items from the state’s “Arrive Alive” campaign:

Drive Alert Arrive Alive - Distracted driving is a root cause of many crashes, especially in work zones. Drive Alert Arrive Alive is Georgia DOT’s statewide safety initiative to educate drivers about simple changes they can make in their driving behavior to prevent crashes, improve safety, and save lives.

See & Be Seen – See & Be Seen is the department’s program to educate motorists and pedestrians about the shared responsibility of paying attention when walking and driving to maintain safety. From a work zone safety perspective, the Department must ensure work zones are clearly marked, and employees wear visible clothing, especially at night.

More information about GDOT’s National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week initiatives can be found online here.

