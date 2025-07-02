Georgia Dept. of Public Safety rebranding commercial vehicle compliance division

ATLANTA — Starting Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety is initiating a rebrand of its Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

"This name change reflects the continued commitment of our officers to the safety, compliance, and enforcement of commercial vehicle operations across Georgia," DPS said in a statement. “While the name is changing, the mission remains the same: ensuring safe roadways through professional enforcement and education."

Going forward, the division will be called the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, which governs enforcement of highway safety and traffic laws for commercial vehicles, such as semi-trucks, buses or delivery vans, among others.

The division also ensures HOV lanes are used correctly and inspect state school buses for safety each year. It also performs safety audits of carrier vehicles to ensure compliance with federal guidelines to transport hazardous materials.

The State of Georgia defines a commercial vehicle based on its size, weight, passenger capacity and usage.

According to officials, the new department name will be on all official materials, uniforms, patches, vehicles and other insignia.

The change of division name comes due to a new state law, House Bill 116, which passed during this year’s legislative session.

"Officers will conduct thorough inspections of commercial vehicles, drivers, and cargo, both roadside and at inspection stations or carrier terminals, to ensure public safety," DPS said.

