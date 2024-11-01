Georgia Commissioner to launch state-run health insurance portal with kickoff at State Capitol

ATLANTA — In August, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced a statewide transition from the Healthcare.gov insurance marketplace to a state-managed one.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the switch when it was announced, where state officials said the new marketplace would be called Georgia Access.

King is hosting an open enrollment kickoff event at the Georgia Capitol on Friday morning to mark the official launch the new insurance portal.

Ahead of the new state-based healthcare exchange system opening for enrollment, state officials urged Georgians to apply early if eligible.

Gov. Brian Kemp was one of those officials, telling Georgians that “enrolling in private sector insurance through Georgia Access enjoy better coverage that fits their individual needs.”

As far as the new marketplace, it is launching on time. From the announcement when the state first said they’d transition to their own portal rather than use the federal one, Georgia Access was scheduled to fully go live on Nov. 1.

The switch also means Georgia is joining 18 states and the District of Columbia in using their own system rather than the federally-provided one, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I’m proud to say that we rejected the top-up-top-down, one-size-fits-all approach some promote, and instead chose to treat Georgians as individuals with different strengths, challenges, and health care circumstances,” Kemp said in August.

You can apply for health insurance at Georgia Access here.

