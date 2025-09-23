Georgia businessman Clark Dean enters an already full governor’s race

ATLANTA — Businessman Clark Dean has entered the race for the Republican nomination for Georgia governor, becoming the fourth candidate to join the contest.

Dean, who is Alabama-born and Harvard-educated, is positioning himself as a businessman and outsider, similar to current Gov. Brian Kemp, when he first ran for office.

“I think a lot of folks believe that an outsider businessperson that has a deep care and concern for the community that really believes in the promise of the American dream and can inspire people to get after it,” Dean said in an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Dean has lived, worked, and raised a family in Georgia for years.

He is the founder of a company that he says helps other companies, non-profits, and communities thrive.

Dean plans to focus on early childhood education, workforce development, and healthcare, with a particular emphasis on maternal mortality and women’s health.

Despite his ambitions, Dean faces a challenging race against three well-known candidates: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, all of whom are veteran campaigners and fundraisers.

Dean believes that there is not a lot of conservative voter enthusiasm for the other candidates, which he sees as an opportunity to gain support, especially in a race that could end in a runoff.

“What I have found is that people are really excited to have a refreshing new choice,” Dean said. “Like you said, these other folks, they’re good folks, but people know who they are, and there’s not a lot of excitement there.”

Dean’s entry into the race adds a new dynamic to the Republican primary, as he seeks to leverage his outsider status and business acumen to appeal to voters looking for a fresh perspective.

