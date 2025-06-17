GA Secretary of State launches anti-human trafficking initiative aimed at businesses

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined with Secretaries of State across the country on Monday to launch the Georgia Businesses Against Trafficking initiative to join in the fight against human trafficking.

GBAT aims to raise awareness through training and collaborating with businesses across Georgia.

The initiative is open to any business, nonprofit organization, or association in Georgia that is interested in preventing human trafficking.

“Everyone should be involved in this fight,” Raffensperger said. “Human Trafficking is one of the most critical issues facing Georgia. Unfortunately, Atlanta has become a hotbed of this illicit activity. GBAT helps ensure that Georgia businesses have the knowledge and tools to combat human trafficking at the local level. We should all take it upon ourselves to know the signs and know who to contact.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline estimated that there are more than 1 million human trafficking victims in the United States. They received 653 reports from Georgia in 2023.

Businesses can apply for membership at sos.ga.gov/GBAT-application.

To report human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline or call 800-THE-LOST.

