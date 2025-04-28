GA gas prices barely decrease over last week, but way lower than a year ago

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are slowly declining compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to AAA.
The state average is only one cent lower than a week ago, four cents lower than a month ago, and 49 cents lower than this time last year.
Georgians are paying almost $8 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.
AAA says that as the weather gets nicer and more people get out and travel, an increase in demand could cause a slight increase in prices this week.
The national average price of gas remains well below what drivers were paying last year, because crude oil is $62 a barrel compared to $82 a year ago.
Around Georgia, the most expensive places for a gallon of gas are Atlanta ($2.95), Athens ($2.94), and Valdosta ($2.93).
The least expensive markets for a gallon of gas are Rome ($2.81), Albany ($2.79), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.78).
