Businesses in 11 counties can apply for disaster loans after metro water main breaks

ATLANTA — At the request of state officials, disaster relief loans are now available for businesses in 11 counties impacted by water main breaks in early June.

The Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency announced Wednesday that due to the impacts of a series of water main breaks across the metro Atlanta area, disaster loans will be available to businesses in 11 counties.

For businesses impacted by water main breaks from May 31 to June 6, applications for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans will be available from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA will also be opening a Business Recover Center to help with the application process.

Businesses in Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett counties will be able to apply for the loans.

The loan application option comes after the City of Atlanta had a series of water main breaks that impacted residents and businesses for days, but as other water main breaks in the metro Atlanta area continued in several communities, more businesses and residents were affected.

Applicants interested in receiving a loan under the EIDL program can apply online by April 10, 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

East Point apartment fire leaves 75 people homeless, firefighters believe lightning may be to blame

©2024 Cox Media Group