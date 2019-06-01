0 Friends of security guard gunned down outside club want killer off the streets

ATLANTA - The friends of a security guard murdered over the cost of admission at a Midtown club want his killer off the streets.

John Price, 42, was shot and killed May 25 and two others were injured in a shooting allegedly carried out by an upset customer at Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge in midtown.

Price had moved to Atlanta less than a year ago from Nevada to eventually start a business and start a new life, according to friends.

"John was committed to anything that he involved himself in," said friend Robert Price over the phone from New York. "And generally was the best person I've ever known."

TRENDING STORIES:

Price had experience working security for years, according to friends. They say he was not one to initiate confrontations.

"He was like a big teddy bear, just a cool dude," said friend Jonathan Holmes over the phone. "He wants to go out, have a good time, and if you're around him, you're having a good time too."

Price was working security for Atlantis when the shooting happened at around 2:30 in the morning. Atlanta police are still looking for the shooter.

"The fact that someone that brought so much joy to everyone around him, that his life was ended in such a violent fashion," said Price. "it just adds a whole other layer of hurt and disappointment and heartbreak."

Police collected multiple shell casings from the scene on Piedmont Circle Northeast.

Management at Atlantis did not return requests for comment on the day of the shooting.

A suspect description has not been provided.

"It's a tremendous loss and that person needs to be found," said Price.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.