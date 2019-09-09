Friends, family gather for vigil to honor 14-year-old who was hit by car, killed

ATLANTA - Friends and family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta on Friday gathered to honor him Sunday night.
Police identified the teen Saturday as Jermaine M. Wallace Jr.
Wallace was crossing Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on Friday morning when he was hit. Witnesses rushed to help, and Wallace was taken to the hospital. He died Saturday of his injuries.
Neighbors lit candles and held flowers at the vigil Sunday night.
A witness told Channel 2's Tom Jones that Wallace was crossing the street and the driver was speeding.
"I couldn't do nothing but pull over. It brought tears to my eyes for that poor baby," said witness Precious Marshall. "I felt like a mother at that point. I had to. I couldn't do nothing but go check his pulse and hold him."
The accident is still under investigation.
