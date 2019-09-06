  • 14-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by car

    ATLANTA - A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday morning.

    The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 2495 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

    Police said the boy has serious injuries. 

    The car that hit the boy remained at the scene of the crash and an 11-year-old passenger in the car received minor injuries. 

