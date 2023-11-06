Friend, former teammate launches fundraising campaign for injured Pace Academy football player

The friend and former teammate of a Pace Academy football player who suffered a serious head injury has started a fundraising campaign to help his friend and their family.

In September 2020, Jordan Sloan, a sophomore at Pace Academy, was injured during a football game against Westminster.

A GoFundMe campaign was started shortly after he was injured and has raised more than $425,000 for his care.

Sloan’s friend, Marcos San Miguel, has started a new fundraising campaign through RallyUp with a goal of raising $150,000.

According to the campaign, those tax-deductible funds will go to a nonprofit organization, Athletes to Leaders, and then directly go to Sloan’s care.

San Miguel describes some of Sloan’s most pressing financial needs in the RallyUp campaign:

“This fundraising will go specifically towards new stem cell treatments that will go directly to his brain stem, Cerebrolysin injections which will help him restore his cerebellum function (balance, equilibrium, coordination) and NAD+ infusions which helps restore a protein that is inhibited in many after a sustaining a traumatic brain injury. In addition, Jordan’s care requires $2,000 a month in basic therapy expenses not covered by insurance.

“Unfortunately for Jordan and many others with circumstances like his, his injury has put his family in a very vulnerable position financially. His family is on Medicaid and his mom is his full-time caregiver but if she goes back to work she loses Medicaid and would have to spend her whole salary to cover a caregiver for Jordan. Then they are also caught in the crosshairs of unresolved insurance obligations and companies fighting over which one has to pay for certain things and as a result it puts his recovery at risk.”

San Miguel says Sloan has been attending high school classes online and intends to graduate Pace Academy in May 2024, just one year later than he was originally planning to graduate.

Sloan’s other goal is to walk across the stage at his graduation ceremony to receive his diploma.

To contribute to his newest campaign visit RallyUp.com.

