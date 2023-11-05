Five people shot in Southeast Atlanta neighborhood, APD says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where multiple people were shot, police tell Channel 2 Action News.
Officials responded to 1090 Redford Drive at 4 p.m. to a person shot call.
Police say a total of five people were shot, four of them were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.
Their condition currently is unknown.
Another individual was only grazed and refused to be taken to the hospital, APD told Channel 2 Action News.
The investigation is ongoing. We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
