Accident becomes deadly after shots fired into vehicle, killing 2, metro Atlanta police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Two people are dead after being shot inside of a vehicle in Forest Park, Channel 2 Action News reporter Veronica Griffin has learned.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the Forest Park area of Clayton County, specifically the area of Watts and Bartlett Road, which were shut down due to the incident.

Channel 2 Action News has learned an accident led to the shooting.

Police are not sure of the description of the other vehicle or the possible shooter.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. The GBI has been called to the scene, however, they are only assisting with crime scene processing.

