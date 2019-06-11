Former-Reed top aid subpoenaed by grand jury over years of purchases, records

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have learned federal authorities are zeroing in on another one of Kasim Reed’s former top aides at Atlanta’s City Hall.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Atlanta City Hall investigation]
A grand jury subpoena delivered to the city last week calls for years of records related to Jim Beard, who served as Reed’s chief financial officer and remained for several months under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
TONIGHT AT 6: The unusual items the subpoena said were bought using city funds.
The subpoena specifically asks for travel expenses, which would include records of lavish spending such as Beard’s 2017 stay at the famed Shangra-La Hotel in Paris, where rooms range as high as $4,600 a night.
[TIMELINE: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]
Beard repaid the city more than $10,000 after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News requested his purchasing card records early last year.
Beard said at the time that he thought he had repaid the city for his room upgrade but didn’t realize his check hadn’t cleared. Beard said he was in Paris performing “due diligence” about outdoor furniture used by that city.
The subpoena for records about Beard is another signal that federal authorities are focusing on Reed’s one-time inner circle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}