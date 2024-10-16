Former ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne dead after fall from balcony

ATLANTA — Former One Direction star Liam Payne, 32, died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital. Crescenti declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Crescenti told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy. Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne joined One Direction at the group’s inception in 2010 after appearing on the show “X Factor.”

The group also included Harry Styles, Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band broke up in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song “Strip That Down” in 2017 and the album “LP1″ in 2019.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.

©2024 Cox Media Group