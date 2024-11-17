Former employee of Atlanta halfway house accused of sexually assaulting federal inmate

ATLANTA — A former employee of a residential halfway house is accused of sexually assaulting a federal inmate.

Tristan Cox, 33, of Atlanta, made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13 on federal charges of non-consensual sexual contact with an inmate in custody.

Cox was released on a $10,000 bond.

The inmate resident said that Cox sexually assaulted him in a supply closet during Cox’s overnight shift.

DNA evidence tested by the FBI confirmed the victim’s claim.

“Residential Reentry Centers, or halfway houses, are intended to provide a safe, structured, supervised environment for inmates who are nearing the end of their sentences to help them transition back into society,” said Eric R. Fehlman, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Southeast Region. “Inmates should never experience assault of any kind at the hands of employees working in custodial settings.”

