Football legend, GA native says he’s ‘embarrassed’ after sex act heard over Instagram Live

ATLANTA — NFL and Georgia football legend Shannon Sharpe says he is “embarrassed” after explicit audio of him involved in a sex act was heard over Instagram Live.

Sharpe spoke about the incident during Wednesday night’s episode of Nightcap, a podcast that he co-hosts with fellow retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, People Magazine reported.

“[I’m] someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” Sharpe said.

The NFL Hall of Famer went on to say that the sexual act was not “staged,” and that he was unfamiliar with Instagram Live and had never used it before.

“I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said his phone then started blowing up.

“Man, my heart sank,” he said. “It dropped.”

At first, Sharpe had said the account had been hacked.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sharpe has won three Super Bowls during his 14-year career, two with the Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens, USA Today said.

One of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, Sharpe was named first-team All-Pro four times and was a member of the league’s 1990s All-Decade Team.

Sharp also appears on ESPN’s First Take.

A spokesperson for the sports network said Sharp would be back in his usual spot on Monday’s show.

“There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors,” Sharpe said. “My phone wasn’t hacked. It wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male.”

Sharpe grew up in Glennville, Georgia where he was an all-state player in three sports at Glennville High School. He went to Savannah State University where he played football and basketball, and also competed in track and field.

IN OTHER NEWS:

In first week since Apalachee High School shooting, Barrow Co. brings therapy dogs to schools





©2024 Cox Media Group