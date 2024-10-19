Flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson this weekend? You may want to check for closures

ATLANTA — The busiest pick-up and drop-off point at the world’s busiest airport will be closed for 12 hours Saturday night to build a pedestrian bridge.

Airport officials say terminal South’s upper levels will close from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Construction crews will use the time to use two cranes to start placing a pedestrian bridge that will cross from the airport to a parking garage still under construction.

“Obviously, we have planned this around a period where there is less activity. There is never not a lot of activity at Atlanta, but we certainly have been very strategic about the day and time,” airport assistant general manager of operations Jordan Biegler said.

Every day an average of 24,000 cars use the South Terminal’s upper lanes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those traveling during the closure are advised to go to either the lower level of the South Terminal or the drop-off area of the North Terminal.

“We would advise you to come early, have a plan, and get here early,” Biegler said.

Saturday’s closure will only be part one. On Monday, they will close just the outer lanes of the upper level from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, they will close the lower level of the South Terminal.

©2024 Cox Media Group