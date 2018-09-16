0 Florence relief effort: How you can help

ATLANTA - As Florence continues to devastate the Carolinas, national relief agencies are already gathering resources to help out with the relief and recovery efforts for the communities affected by the storm.

There are several ways that you can help out.

Channel 2 WSB-TV announced Friday that it is activating the “Convoy of Care” relief effort once again.

The station is partnering with Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the flood-ravaged communities of the Carolinas.

The effort to collect and send bottled water, diapers and household cleaning supplies to the Carolinas begins Monday morning and runs through Tuesday. For more information and how to donate, CLICK HERE.

The American Red Cross:

You can make a monetary donation through the American Red Cross website or you can give $10 by texting “FLORENCE” to 90999.

Amazon:

Send items on approved wish lists to help affected areas in the storm's path. DONATE HERE.

Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity will be assessing shelter and housing needs caused by this powerful storm, but its ability to respond effectively depends on available resources. Donations will be used to respond to Hurricane Florence until Habitat for Humanity's role in meeting the need is met, at which time funds will be used for Habitat's disaster response efforts where most needed. DONATE HERE.

United Way:

United Way created the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund to support local communities in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and the surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Florence. United Way locations in the affected areas will continue to raise money locally and respond to emerging needs as appropriate for their communities. The national fund will complement those efforts and provide a single clearinghouse for individual and corporate donors who want to impact all affected areas. DONATE HERE.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to survivors and first responders affected by the storm. DONATE HERE.

Covenant House

The doors are open at Covenant House for youth seeking safety from the dangerous floods and heavy rains of Hurricane Florence. Your gift will ensure it is prepared to shelter more youth and help provide additional beds, food and dry clothes. DONATE HERE.

Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan's Purse North American Ministries will be helping homeowners recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence. Once assessments have been completed and deployment locations have been solidified, its staff and teams of volunteers can begin assisting homeowners with cleanup in a variety of ways, including tarping roofs, chainsaw work and mud-outs. DONATE HERE.

