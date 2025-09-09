8 hospitalized after Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters rescued residents of a Northwest Atlanta apartment complex after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach has the latest live updates from the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

When Atlanta firefighters arrived at 809 Magnolia Way NW shortly after 3:30 a.m., they saw flames coming from the third floor.

A woman told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that she woke up to smoke in her apartment. She tried to leave the apartment through her front door, but was unable, so she went to her balcony and called 911.

Firefighters put a ladder up to her balcony and rescued her. A representative from Atlanta Fire Rescue said four adults and four children were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. One adult suffered from minor burns.

A representative from Atlanta Fire Rescue said about 12 families are displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross is responding to assist those families.

The fire is still under investigation.

