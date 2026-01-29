Fire alarms go off all night long at apartment complex, but there’s no fire

ATLANTA — Tenants at an apartment complex say constant false fire alarms are keeping them up at night and causing them emotional stress.

A manager at Bexley Summerhill apartments admits the false fire alarms are a problem.

One tenant told Channel 2’s Tom Jones the false alarms are driving her out of her mind.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I can’t deal with this emotional stress,” Chloe Castleberry said. “It’s so incredibly loud that whenever it wakes you up, it jars you out your sleep.”

Castleberry says she’s been dealing with this issue for the two years she’s lived here. Castleberry says the very loud alarms go off at all hours of the night.

“It can go two minutes. It’s gone as long as 20 minutes,” she said.

She says she gets very little sleep because of the false alarms. Since she works from home, she says it’s affecting her job.

“I’m on the phone with customers, and this thing goes off,” Castleberry said.

Castleberry says the complex told her it can’t do anything about the alarms going off.

“They’re saying that somebody is disconnecting the smoke detector,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones went to the leasing office to speak with the property manager about this issue. The manager agreed that the false fire alarms are an issue. He said the complex has been dealing with this problem for years.

He said tenants will remove the smoke detectors because they want to smoke. He said the system is set up so that if the smoke detectors are tampered with, the fire alarms go off all over the complex.

Castleberry says that’s a problem. She said it’s like the little boy who cried wolf.

“Nobody gets out of their bed. Nobody does anything,” she said.

She says if people have gotten conditioned to the alarms going off and there’s no fire, what happens if there is a fire?

“If there is a real fire, we’re gonna perish,” Castleberry said.

The manager said they have tried fining tenants for causing the false alarms, but that hasn’t stopped the problem. He even said the fire department fines the complex for the false alarms.

The manager says a company is coming out to look at the system to see what can be done to resolve this issue.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group