Final Atlanta Streets Alive of the season held from West End to Grant Park

ATLANTA — The final Atlanta Streets Alive event of this season happens today.
The route stretches from West End to Grant Park along Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW/Georgia Avenue SW.
Along that route, the street is closed to vehicle traffic and taken over by pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, joggers, etc.
Atlanta Streets Alive is a free, all-ages event that encourages not only pedestrians and bicyclists to attend, but also welcomes e-bikes, e-scooters, OneWheels, skateboards, Segways, and similar devices.
There will be lots and lots of vendors offering food, drinks, art, music, and more.
You can see a detailed map of the route at https://www.atlantastreetsalive.org/west_end_to_grant_park.
