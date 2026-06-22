FIFA World Cup: Nearly 50 drones confiscated for violating flight restrictions

ATLANTA — As the FIFA World Cup rolls on, the number of drones the authorities have confiscated continues to rise.

FBI Atlanta reported Sunday that law enforcement has taken 42 drones for violating the Federal Aviation Administration’s flight restrictions in place during the event.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this month that drone pilots who violate the Temporary Flight Restriction zones face hefty fines, the loss of their drone and potential federal charges.

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