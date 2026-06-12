FBI Atlanta seizes drones violating no-drone zone, issues warnings

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta says its agents and other law enforcement partners have already seized three drones that have violated the no-drone zone.

Drone operators who breach the zone face more than merely having their aircraft taken. FBI Atlanta warns they face fines up to $100,000, plus potential criminal charges.

Unsafe use of drones is not only a violation of federal law. It jeopardizes other aircraft, as well as being hazardous to people on the ground.

Drone operators should be aware of flight restrictions before taking off by using a B4UFLY service provider approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The service provides information on restricted airspace and other advisories.

Those who see unsafe or improper drone operation should report it to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or via the tip line.

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