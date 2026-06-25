FIFA World Cup: Fan Fest to open at 6 p.m. for USMNT game against Turkey

ATLANTA — It may not be match day in Atlanta on Thursday, but the FIFA Fan Fest will be open so fans can watch the U.S. Men’s National Team as they take on Turkey.

Gates for Fan Fest will open at 6 p.m. and will stay open until midnight.

FIFA added the day to the schedule after a massive crowd showed up for the USMNT’s last round against Australia on Friday.

USMNT advanced out of the group stage after that win, and they will now move on to the knockout stage.

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“The response from fans has exceeded all expectations, and we wanted to create another opportunity for Atlanta to come together and support Team USA,” said Joe Bocherer, chief commercial officer, GWCCA.

The FIFA Fan Fest has been so popular in Atlanta that it has been named the No. 1 Fan Festival in the U.S., with more than 275,000 people showing up for the first 10 days.

If you don’t have tickets yet, you can click here to get general admission tickets. They’re free but will be capped off once the festival reaches capacity.

Fan Fest had to stop letting people in at one point on Wednesday evening because it had already reached capacity.

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