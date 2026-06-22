FIFA Fan Festival adds extra night for USA-Turkey group stage match

The FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta is expanding its schedule. Organizers announced Monday that they will open Thursday night for the U.S. Men’s National Team final group stage match.

The festival will open at 6 p.m. ahead of the 10 p.m. kickoff between USMNT and Turkey and stay open until the end of the match at midnight. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

“The response from fans has exceeded all expectations, and we wanted to create another opportunity for Atlanta to come together and support Team USA,” said Joe Bocherer, chief commercial officer, GWCCA.

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The festival so far has attracted over 250,000 soccer fans since it began over 10 days ago. You can click here to reserve free general admission tickets for Thursday and the rest of the fan festival schedule.

USMNT has already advanced out of the group stage and onto the knockout stage following Friday’s win over Australia.

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