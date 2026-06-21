FIFA World Cup brings hundreds of thousands to Atlanta in first 10 days

ATLANTA — In the first 10 days of bringing the whole fútbol and soccer world to Atlanta, officials said more than a quarter-million visitors had already joined in on the FIFA Fan Festival fun.

On Sunday, the FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta organization announced more than 250,000 fans had been welcomed to Atlanta in the first 10 days.

FIFA Fan Festival is a walkable, compact experience for FIFA fans in Centennial Olympic Park.

The Atlanta Stadium where international matches are played are “just steps away.”

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“The energy and enthusiasm we’ve seen from fans throughout the FIFA Fan Festival has been extraordinary,” Joe Bocherer, chief commercial officer of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, said in a statement. “It’s been exciting to watch people from around the world come together to celebrate the world’s game while experiencing everything that makes Atlanta unique.”

Through FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta, enjoying the international tournament doesn’t have to mean big-dollar tickets inside the stadium.

Instead, officials said fans can go to the festival and get free access to live matches, entertainment and more.

“The response to FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta has exceeded expectations and demonstrates the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup in our city,” Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta FIFA World Cup Host Committee, said. “More than 250,000 fans have already experienced what makes Atlanta a world-class host destination. As we look ahead to the second half of the tournament, we’re excited to welcome even more visitors from around the globe and showcase the people, culture and energy that define Atlanta and Georgia.”

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