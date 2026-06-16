FIFA World Cup gives Atlanta opportunity to strengthen business relationships with Spain

ATLANTA — Along with the fans, many Spanish business leaders and dignitaries are in Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup.

Spain tied its first match against Cabo Verde on Monday and will play Saudi Arabia its second match in Atlanta on Sunday. With the World Cup in town, the city is using the sport as a way to connect and strengthen relationships with Spain.

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Mayor Andre Dickens started off Monday welcoming a contingent from Spain at the Peachtree Center, where the metro chamber hosted the Global Business and Sports Summit.

“This summit is one of the things I envisioned when I said the World Cup will not just happen to Atlanta but happen with Atlanta,” Dickens told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview.

With Spain playing two of its first three FIFA World Cup matches here, Dickens is embracing the opportunity.

“So this is a time where Atlanta can shine and the world can see us. And they may not be at the match today, but they’ll see us virtually, online or on TV and say that place is special. They have an energy about ‘em, they have commerce and they have culture and they know how to throw a good party,” Dickens said.

Spain’s ambassador to the US spoke about developing more business partnerships between the city of Atlanta and Spanish companies.

“Because Atlanta is a great host, Georgia is a great host for us and our companies are developing their activities here,” Ambassador Ángeles Moreno Bau said.

The summit did take a break in the middle of the day to watch the Spain World Cup match that eventually ended in a shocking 0-0 tie with Cabo Verde.

While they talked the business of fútbol, they also talked about the business of American football. The Atlanta Falcons will play a game in Madrid this fall and you can expect Atlanta and Spain’s leaders to continue the discussion and partnership.

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