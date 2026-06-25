Morocco fans celebrate victory at FIFA Fan Fest as World Cup festivities continue downtown

ATLANTA — Thousands of soccer fans packed Centennial Olympic Park on Wednesday night as Atlanta’s World Cup FanFest continued alongside another match at Atlanta Stadium, creating a festive atmosphere that drew supporters from around the world.

The celebration followed Morocco’s 4-2 victory over Haiti.

“We’re so happy because we win, and I’m so proud of my country,” one Morocco fan said following the match.

Fans dressed in red and green formed celebratory circles as they cheered their team’s performance.

“It was a good game, but we came out on top,” Omar Essudan said. “That’s all that matters.”

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While Morocco entered the match hoping to secure the top spot in its group, that honor ultimately went to Brazil. Still, inside FanFest, the focus remained on celebration.

The party extended beyond Morocco supporters. Haiti fans also embraced the moment despite their team’s elimination from the tournament.

“We’re going to have joy. We’re going to celebrate either way,” Haiti fan, Sarah Brillant said.

She traveled from South Carolina to watch Haiti compete.

“Even though we’ve already been knocked out of the World Cup, this is a historical moment. I’m so proud of Haiti for making it to the World Cup after 52 years, so I feel like we need to celebrate our culture, our resilience, everything we’re about,” Brillant said.

The pride was visible throughout the day as Haiti supporters marched in a parade to Atlanta Stadium before kickoff.

Pre-match parades have become a familiar sight during the World Cup in Atlanta, with supporters marching together from downtown to the stadium before matches.

Morocco fans held their own march ahead of Wednesday’s game, adding to the growing tradition.

Even supporters of teams not playing in Atlanta joined the festivities.

Mexico’s match later in the evening drew thousands more fans to Centennial Olympic Park, helping create one of the largest crowds of the tournament so far.

The turnout became so large that police temporarily shut down the main stage area because of capacity concerns.

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“I like being a part of stuff like this. I feel connected to my people,” one attendee said.

For many attendees, the event offered a rare opportunity to experience a global sporting event close to home.

“I never thought I’d be able to experience and international event like this, so to be able to have it in my backyard. It’s amazing,” said Evan Reese, a World Cup attendee.

Fan Fest is set to continue Thursday with additional hours as the U.S. Men’s National Team prepares to face Turkey at 10 p.m.

Fan Fest will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight.

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