The No. 1 FIFA Fan Festival in the USA is in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. — Fred Turner says he knows a thing or two about big crowds.

“They really come! They really come in droves,” Fred said.

For the last couple of weeks, Fred has been a member of the Event Staff at FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park.

“We’re proving that Atlanta truly is a soccer city,” Chincie Mouton said. Mouton is with the Georgia World Congress Center. She says the first ten festival days have drawn a total of 274-thousand 934 attendees.

The number one FIFA Fan Festival in the USA is officially in the ATL. To meet the demand, they needed more supply.

“We said we ‘have’ to open up on Thursday for the USA match,” Chincie said.

A bonus day. On Tuesday, maintenance crews were scattered across the park to get it World Cup ready for Wednesday’s regularly scheduled festival. Fred Turner is “already” ready to welcome both local and international World Cup fans.

“They’re glad to be in Atlanta! They’re glad for the festivities to come to Atlanta, and they’re all behind it 100-percent,” Fred exclaimed.

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