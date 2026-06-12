FIFA World Cup: Fan experience at Centennial Olympic Park brings out fans

ATLANTA — There is so much energy down at Centennial Olympic Park for Fan Fest on Friday.

The DJ is playing, and more people are starting to fill in, getting ready for the Team USA game.

People are out here, representing their teams, enjoying the experiences from different companies like Atlanta-based Coke and Home Depot.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers has seen a lot of security from different agencies out here.

People she talked to said it’s making them feel safer while they’re trying to have fun on their Friday night.

“I think this brings a lot more people together just because futbol, soccer, whatever you want to call it is just a really good common sport that I know I grew up playing,” Kenya Pierre said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group