Fernbank Museum to host film on ‘medical marvels’ narrated by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum of Natural History said they’ll be taking audiences on a tour of the human body with a viewing of new film “Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels.”

The film will play on April 20 at Fernbank’s giant screen. The film is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

On-screen, viewers will get to watch and learn about “revolutionary breakthroughs in science and bioengineering,” plus stories of real people, the researchers and scientists.

“Superhuman Body” combines live-action cinematography with state-of-the-art CGI to show the innerworkings of the human body and the use of science to intervene when something goes awry,” the museum said in a release.

The museum said some of the subjects of the film include adaptive surfer Ty Duckett, who surfs with an above-the-knee amputation, James Garret, who was treated for heart condition with a valve “so advanced it didn’t require open heart surgery,” and teenager Emily Whitehead, who was cured of childhood leukemia after getting a life-changing T-cell therapy.

Producer and co-director Shaun MacGillivray, president of MacGillivray Freeman Films, said he hopes the movie inspires students of all ages to be excited about science and STEM careers.

“‘Superhuman Body’ is about the awe-inspiring workings of the human body but also the compelling human stories behind some of the most significant medical breakthroughs of the past decade,” MacGillivray said.

The movie also shows interviews of the scientists and researchers behind the aforementioned medical innovations, as well as others.

Tickets include three floors of exhibits at the natural history museum, choice of one giant screen film and access to 75 acres of nature explorations in Fernbank Forest and Wildwoods.

Prices for admission range between $23.95 to $25.95 for any three-years-old or more, while children two and younger are free of charge for Fernbank members.

