DeKalb man fatally shot while on Greyhound bus traveling along I-10, officials say

JACKSON, Miss. — A 25-year-old Georgia man has died after authorities said he was shot and killed on a Greyhound bus.

It happened Sunday night around 11 p.m., near mile markers 57- 61 on Interstate 10 in Jackson County, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said a Greyhound bus was traveling eastbound on I-10, when Rashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, fatally shot Jay Jackson, 25, of Decatur, Georgia.

Price reportedly told the driver to stop the bus so he could get off. Officials said the driver drove to the nearest exit and called 911.

On Monday, around 3 a.m., Jackson County deputies spotted Price running across the interstate. He was arrested and charged with homicide.

The MBI did not say what led up to the shooting nor whether the suspect and victim knew each other. No other passengers were injured during the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

